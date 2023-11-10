Cutera Inc [CUTR] fell -95.82% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Cutera Inc [NASDAQ: CUTR] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.00 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Cutera Provides Third Quarter 2023 Business Update.

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today provided preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as recent business updates. Some Company highlights:.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 of $46.5 million, a decrease of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Cutera Inc stock has also loss -37.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUTR stock has declined by -85.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -86.92% and lost -95.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CUTR stock reached $36.89 million, with 19.67 million shares outstanding and 18.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 917.75K shares, CUTR reached a trading volume of 3927275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cutera Inc [CUTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUTR shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cutera Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cutera Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

CUTR stock trade performance evaluation

Cutera Inc [CUTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.71. With this latest performance, CUTR shares dropped by -56.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.42 for Cutera Inc [CUTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Cutera Inc [CUTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cutera Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.81 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cutera Inc [CUTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cutera Inc go to 25.00%.

Cutera Inc [CUTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CUTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CUTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CUTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.