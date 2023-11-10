Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] Stock trading around $77.61 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Costar Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] jumped around 0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $77.61 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Apartments.com Publishes October 2023 Multifamily Rent Report.

Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group online marketplace – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent trends for October 2023. On a month-over-month basis, rents rose in six of the top 50 largest markets in October.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107523377/en/.

Costar Group, Inc. stock is now 0.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSGP Stock saw the intraday high of $78.22 and lowest of $76.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.36, which means current price is +19.18% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 3224680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Costar Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costar Group, Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 68.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.31.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.06, while it was recorded at 77.44 for the last single week of trading, and 77.74 for the last 200 days.

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Costar Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Costar Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.31 and a Current Ratio set at 13.31.

Earnings analysis for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costar Group, Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]

The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.