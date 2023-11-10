ContextLogic Inc [WISH] moved up 25.12: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

ContextLogic Inc [NASDAQ: WISH] closed the trading session at $5.28 on 11/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.25, while the highest price level was $5.35. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Wish Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Initiates a Process to Explore a Range of Strategic Alternatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.91 percent and weekly performance of 38.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 571.03K shares, WISH reached to a volume of 6362676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContextLogic Inc [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-09-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.62.

WISH stock trade performance evaluation

ContextLogic Inc [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.22. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for ContextLogic Inc [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc [WISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. ContextLogic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.55.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -54.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ContextLogic Inc [WISH] managed to generate an average of -$433,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.ContextLogic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.39 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContextLogic Inc [WISH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc go to 4.40%.

ContextLogic Inc [WISH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WISH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WISH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.