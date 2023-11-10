Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $13

- Advertisements -

Cardlytics Inc [NASDAQ: CDLX] loss -54.45% or -7.47 points to close at $6.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6722146 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cardlytics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“We are gathering speed with each passing quarter – our platform is starting to look different and the collective improvements we are making to our product and operations are far exceeding our pace from prior years,” said Karim Temsamani, Chief Executive Officer. “Our dedication to product leadership, financial health, and strategic growth is setting us on a promising course, and I am looking forward to the future.”.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $8.52, the shares rose to $8.65 and dropped to $6.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDLX points out that the company has recorded 4.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -143.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 616.77K shares, CDLX reached to a volume of 6722146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDLX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cardlytics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardlytics Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for CDLX stock

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.72. With this latest performance, CDLX shares dropped by -52.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.84 for Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.40 and a Gross Margin at +35.34. Cardlytics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.85.

Return on Total Capital for CDLX is now -20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.20. Additionally, CDLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardlytics Inc [CDLX] managed to generate an average of -$928,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Cardlytics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardlytics Inc go to 44.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cardlytics Inc [CDLX]

The top three institutional holders of CDLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.