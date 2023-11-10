Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Brookfield Corporation [BN] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.25%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter Results.

Distributable Earnings of $5.0 billion for the Last Twelve Months.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BN stock dropped by -4.22%. The one-year Brookfield Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.69. The average equity rating for BN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.77 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BN stock reached a trading volume of 3022610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $43.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.85.

- Advertisements -

BN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 32.40 for the last single week of trading, and 32.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 518.29. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] managed to generate an average of $13,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Brookfield Corporation [BN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.