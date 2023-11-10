Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK] Revenue clocked in at $15.78 billion, down -12.17% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Braskem S.A. ADR [NYSE: BAK] price surged by 14.94 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 2:24 AM that Braskem’s Recurring EBITDA in the quarter was US$187 million, 34% higher than 2Q23.

Green PE’s operational performance was above nominal capacity of 260,000 tons/year with utilization rate of 108% in the quarter.

BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world’s leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q23 Earnings Release.

A sum of 3094141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 639.14K shares. Braskem S.A. ADR shares reached a high of $8.36 and dropped to a low of $7.95 until finishing in the latest session at $8.08.

The one-year BAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.12. The average equity rating for BAK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAK shares is $11.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Braskem S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braskem S.A. ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.72.

BAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.27. With this latest performance, BAK shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Braskem S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Braskem S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.35.

Return on Total Capital for BAK is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 735.14. Additionally, BAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 690.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK] managed to generate an average of -$38,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Braskem S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

BAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braskem S.A. ADR go to 9.70%.

Braskem S.A. ADR [BAK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.