BofA Securities lifts Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] closed the trading session at $21.42 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.31, while the highest price level was $21.85. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7th at 11:50am ET and Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, November 28th at 2pm ET.

Both presentations will be in the form of a fireside chat. The discussions will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.73 percent and weekly performance of -2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 3719260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $27.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Co is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.81, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 25.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.