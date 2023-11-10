Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $5

- Advertisements -

Beyond Meat Inc [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.00%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Beyond Meat® Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -47.85%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.72. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $437.21 million, with 63.77 million shares outstanding and 60.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 3953328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $7.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

- Advertisements -

Mizuho have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.85% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.70 and a Gross Margin at -6.77. Beyond Meat Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.40.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -28.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.24. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$417,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Beyond Meat Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

BYND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BYND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BYND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.