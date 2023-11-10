Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] moved down -9.25: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Becton Dickinson & Co. [NYSE: BDX] slipped around -23.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $232.24 at the close of the session, down -9.25%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that BD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Execution of BD 2025 Strategy Driving Durable, Broad-Based Growth.

Q4 revenue of $5.1 billion increased 6.8% as reported and 5.9% on a currency-neutral basis.

Becton Dickinson & Co. stock is now -8.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDX Stock saw the intraday high of $239.23 and lowest of $229.855 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 287.32, which means current price is +1.59% above from all time high which was touched on 07/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, BDX reached a trading volume of 5001229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $300.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson & Co. is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

How has BDX stock performed recently?

Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, BDX shares dropped by -11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.07 for Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.96, while it was recorded at 252.46 for the last single week of trading, and 256.64 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.31 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Becton Dickinson & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.66.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.53. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX] managed to generate an average of $21,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Becton Dickinson & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings analysis for Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson & Co. go to 9.45%.

Insider trade positions for Becton Dickinson & Co. [BDX]

