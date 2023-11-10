Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] moved down -80.17: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATRA] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.229, while the highest price level was $0.4903. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Primary Analysis Data from Phase 2 EMBOLD Clinical Trial of ATA188 in Non-Active Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Primary Endpoint of Confirmed Disability Improvement at 12 Months Not Achieved.

Company to Further Analyze Data and Evaluate Strategic Options for ATA188 Program with Focusing of Resources and Planned Expense Reductions Expected to Extend Cash Runway Beyond Q3 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.68 percent and weekly performance of -79.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -85.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -88.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 58157543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $10.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39.

ATRA stock trade performance evaluation

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.83. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -85.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.01 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4536, while it was recorded at 1.0780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3583 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.08. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -359.12.

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -108.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.62. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$683,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.