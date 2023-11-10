American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Stock trading around $77.26 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM that AEP REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS, NARROWS GUIDANCE WHILE MAINTAINING MIDPOINT.

Third-quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $1.83 per share; operating earnings of $1.77 per share.

2023 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range narrowed to $5.24 to $5.34 per share, midpoint maintained at $5.29.

A sum of 2981340 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $78.37 and dropped to a low of $77.04 until finishing in the latest session at $77.26.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.24. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $87.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.42, while it was recorded at 78.65 for the last single week of trading, and 84.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 3.70%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.