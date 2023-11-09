Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] moved down -1.89: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] closed the trading session at $43.66 on 11/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.49, while the highest price level was $45.02. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Yum China Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $1 Billion.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to an aggregate of $3.4 billion.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

From 2017 to November 1, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 36 million shares of common stock for $1.6 billion. This increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $1.8 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.11 percent and weekly performance of -2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, YUMC reached to a volume of 3237631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $62.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

YUMC stock trade performance evaluation

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -20.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.72 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.94, while it was recorded at 44.86 for the last single week of trading, and 57.82 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. Yum China Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.96. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 36.04%.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.