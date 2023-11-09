why US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.00

- Advertisements -

US Foods Holding Corp [NYSE: USFD] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $41.08 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that US Foods to Present at the 2023 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

US Foods Holding Corp represents 246.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.14 billion with the latest information. USFD stock price has been found in the range of $41.03 to $41.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 3537207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for USFD stock

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.92, while it was recorded at 41.08 for the last single week of trading, and 39.45 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. US Foods Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.15. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] managed to generate an average of $9,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.69.US Foods Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp go to 21.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]

The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in USFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in USFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.