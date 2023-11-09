why StoneCo Ltd [STNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.71

- Advertisements -

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $10.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM that StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 10th, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

StoneCo Ltd represents 293.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.11 billion with the latest information. STNE stock price has been found in the range of $10.2725 to $10.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4602397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $14.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] managed to generate an average of -$6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 47.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at StoneCo Ltd [STNE]

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.