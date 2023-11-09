why Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.20

- Advertisements -

Lumos Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: LUMO] gained 10.71% on the last trading session, reaching $4.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Lumos Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Clinical Development Updates.

— Phase 2 Data for Potentially the First Oral Therapeutic for PGHD Met All Primary and Secondary Endpoints with Supportive Evidence to Advance to Phase 3 –.

— OraGrowtH210 Trial Results Show LUM-201 Dose of 1.6 mg/kg Achieves AHVs of 8.2 cm/yr at 6 Months and 8.0 cm/yr at 12 Months, Consistent with Historical Growth Rates for Moderate PGHD Population –.

Lumos Pharma Inc represents 8.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.00 million with the latest information. LUMO stock price has been found in the range of $3.75 to $4.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.00K shares, LUMO reached a trading volume of 4168706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMO shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lumos Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumos Pharma Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

Trading performance analysis for LUMO stock

Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, LUMO shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2103.74 and a Gross Margin at +96.78. Lumos Pharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2039.53.

Return on Total Capital for LUMO is now -39.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.46. Additionally, LUMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO] managed to generate an average of -$970,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Lumos Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.55 and a Current Ratio set at 8.55.

Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumos Pharma Inc go to 15.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lumos Pharma Inc [LUMO]

