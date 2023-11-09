why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.55

- Advertisements -

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LXRX] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.14 at the close of the session, down -8.80%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Commercial launch of INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) as a differentiated, new treatment option for heart failure patients shows meaningful progress in Q3 with increasing demand across the cardiology community.

Significant formulary inclusions effective in Q4 opening the opportunity for further commercial acceleration into 2024 and beyond.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -40.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LXRX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $1.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.79, which means current price is +18.80% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 4289000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 681.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has LXRX stock performed recently?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.93. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2614, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0846 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -72489.21 and a Gross Margin at -207.19. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73341.01.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now -69.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.21. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] managed to generate an average of -$755,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.09 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Insider trade positions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]

