why GAN Limited [GAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.48

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] jumped around 0.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.63 at the close of the session, up 82.78%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM that GAN Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by SEGA SAMMY CREATION.

Purchase price of $1.97 per share represents over 120% premium to latest closing price.

All-cash transaction subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and approval of GAN shareholders.

GAN Limited stock is now 8.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GAN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.75 and lowest of $1.615 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.49, which means current price is +96.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 267.12K shares, GAN reached a trading volume of 15637511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GAN Limited [GAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAN shares is $2.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has GAN stock performed recently?

GAN Limited [GAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.39. With this latest performance, GAN shares gained by 31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1551, while it was recorded at 1.0437 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5103 for the last 200 days.

GAN Limited [GAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GAN Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Insider trade positions for GAN Limited [GAN]

