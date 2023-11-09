Wells Fargo lifts Flywire Corp [FLYW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Flywire Corp [NASDAQ: FLYW] plunged by -$7.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.2537 during the day while it closed the day at $20.68. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Flywire Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Revenue Increased 29.5% Year-over-Year.

Flywire Corp stock has also loss -23.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLYW stock has declined by -33.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.56% and lost -15.49% year-on date.

The market cap for FLYW stock reached $2.50 billion, with 120.67 million shares outstanding and 115.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, FLYW reached a trading volume of 7978766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flywire Corp [FLYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLYW shares is $33.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Flywire Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flywire Corp is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLYW in the course of the last twelve months was 765.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.15.

FLYW stock trade performance evaluation

Flywire Corp [FLYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.63. With this latest performance, FLYW shares dropped by -33.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.23 for Flywire Corp [FLYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.88, while it was recorded at 26.27 for the last single week of trading, and 29.60 for the last 200 days.

Flywire Corp [FLYW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flywire Corp [FLYW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.83. Flywire Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for FLYW is now -5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flywire Corp [FLYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, FLYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flywire Corp [FLYW] managed to generate an average of -$39,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Flywire Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.15 and a Current Ratio set at 3.15.

Flywire Corp [FLYW]: Institutional Ownership

