UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $6

- Advertisements -

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.41%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Net Income of $301.0 Million.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Loan Origination Volume of $29.7 Billion, including Purchase Volume of $25.9 Billion.

Over the last 12 months, UWMC stock rose by 46.46%. The one-year UWM Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.17. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $540.04 million, with 92.58 million shares outstanding and 84.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, UWMC stock reached a trading volume of 3176627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.41. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.30 and a Gross Margin at +85.56. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.00.

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,812.39. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,078.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] managed to generate an average of $6,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UWMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UWMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.