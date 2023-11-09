Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] moved down -0.81: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] loss -0.81% or -0.38 points to close at $46.34 with a heavy trading volume of 4192631 shares. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM that Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Smokies® Brand Launches Search for Celebration-Worthy Recipes to Feature at Lit’l Cocktail Lounge in New York City.

It opened the trading session at $46.87, the shares rose to $47.03 and dropped to $46.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSN points out that the company has recorded -1.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 4192631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $56.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 164.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.33, while it was recorded at 46.85 for the last single week of trading, and 54.39 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.