TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] fell -97.15% so far this year. What now?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] traded at a high on 11/08/23, posting a 9.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM that TransCode Therapeutics Withdraws Public Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's common stock or any securities, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities mentioned in the press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such any state or jurisdiction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3205356 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TransCode Therapeutics Inc stands at 14.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.15%.

The market cap for RNAZ stock reached $7.72 million, with 20.10 million shares outstanding and 17.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 3205356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has RNAZ stock performed recently?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6624, while it was recorded at 0.3617 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5207 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -157.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$924,472 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Insider trade positions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]

