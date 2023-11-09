Target Hospitality Corp [TH] Revenue clocked in at $603.45 million, down -3.63% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Target Hospitality Corp [NASDAQ: TH] closed the trading session at $14.59 on 11/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.94, while the highest price level was $16.02. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Target Hospitality Reports Impressive Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces Contract Award for Pecos Humanitarian Community.

Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America’s largest providers of vertically-integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.63 percent and weekly performance of 2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 555.43K shares, TH reached to a volume of 3415826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Hospitality Corp [TH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TH shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Target Hospitality Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Hospitality Corp is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TH stock trade performance evaluation

Target Hospitality Corp [TH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, TH shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Target Hospitality Corp [TH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 13.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Target Hospitality Corp [TH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Hospitality Corp [TH] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.74 and a Gross Margin at +45.98. Target Hospitality Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for TH is now 35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Hospitality Corp [TH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.60. Additionally, TH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Hospitality Corp [TH] managed to generate an average of $80,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Target Hospitality Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Hospitality Corp [TH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Hospitality Corp go to 15.00%.

Target Hospitality Corp [TH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.