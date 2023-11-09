Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] gain 37.78% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] traded at a high on 11/08/23, posting a 5.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $143.47. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2024.

$1.44 billion Net Bookings, with outperformance of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7972815 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.80%.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $24.37 billion, with 168.90 million shares outstanding and 155.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 7972815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $157.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

How has TTWO stock performed recently?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.31, while it was recorded at 138.12 for the last single week of trading, and 132.06 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.53 and a Gross Margin at +44.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.02.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now -5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.56. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of -$97,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. go to 54.10%.

Insider trade positions for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.