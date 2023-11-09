Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] fell -22.09% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] slipped around -1.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.06 at the close of the session, down -6.34%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Spirit AeroSystems Announces Private Offering of $1.2 Billion of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2030.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today that Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is offering $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 (the “Second Lien Notes”) in a private offering.

Spirit plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund a tender offer for any and all of the $1.2 billion outstanding principal amount of its 7.500% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 (CUSIP No. 85205TAL4) (the “Tender Offer”) and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption or repurchase of indebtedness.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock is now -22.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.16 and lowest of $20.9801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.55, which means current price is +57.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 12362581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 24.54 for the last single week of trading, and 26.95 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.