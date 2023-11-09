Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] Stock trading around $54.27 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Shift4 Payments Inc [NYSE: FOUR] gained 13.89% or 6.62 points to close at $54.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3976116 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Shift4 Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its third quarter 2023 financial results as part of its Q3 2023 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com.

It opened the trading session at $47.54, the shares rose to $55.005 and dropped to $47.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOUR points out that the company has recorded -10.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, FOUR reached to a volume of 3976116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $76.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for FOUR stock

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.41. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.78, while it was recorded at 48.96 for the last single week of trading, and 62.04 for the last 200 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.33 and a Gross Margin at +18.74. Shift4 Payments Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now 3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 508.29. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 506.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] managed to generate an average of $32,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Shift4 Payments Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.23 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shift4 Payments Inc go to 49.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]

