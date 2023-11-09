Ring Energy Inc [REI] Stock trading around $1.40 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Ring Energy Inc [AMEX: REI] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 11/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.46. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Ring Energy Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance.

~ Matches Record for Generating Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA ~.

~ Benefiting from Solid Industry Backdrop, Targeted Capital Spending Program and Recently Completed Acquisition ~.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.09 percent and weekly performance of -18.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, REI reached to a volume of 3309659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc [REI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.60. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.99 for Ring Energy Inc [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8320, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9361 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.82 and a Gross Margin at +77.47. Ring Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.92.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.40. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc [REI] managed to generate an average of $1,414,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Ring Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc [REI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in REI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in REI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.