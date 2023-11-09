Porch Group Inc [PRCH] Revenue clocked in at $325.61 million, down -49.57% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Porch Group Inc [NASDAQ: PRCH] traded at a high on 11/08/23, posting a 34.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Porch Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Porch Delivers Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 millionGAAP net loss of $(5.7) million.

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today reported third quarter results for the Company as of September 30, 2023, with total revenue of $129.6 million, which increased 67% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million, which increased $19.7 million compared to the prior year. GAAP net loss of $(5.7) million, compared to $(84.5) million in the prior year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6541460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Porch Group Inc stands at 13.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.48%.

The market cap for PRCH stock reached $93.31 million, with 98.46 million shares outstanding and 75.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PRCH reached a trading volume of 6541460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Porch Group Inc [PRCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCH shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Porch Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Porch Group Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRCH in the course of the last twelve months was 1.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

How has PRCH stock performed recently?

Porch Group Inc [PRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.08. With this latest performance, PRCH shares gained by 32.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Porch Group Inc [PRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7165, while it was recorded at 0.7305 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3649 for the last 200 days.

Porch Group Inc [PRCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Porch Group Inc [PRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.30 and a Gross Margin at +61.02. Porch Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.73.

Return on Total Capital for PRCH is now -15.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Porch Group Inc [PRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 562.19. Additionally, PRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 539.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Porch Group Inc [PRCH] managed to generate an average of -$86,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Porch Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Insider trade positions for Porch Group Inc [PRCH]

