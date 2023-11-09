Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] Stock trading around $3.05 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE: PRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.45%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Perimeter Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Clayton, Missouri–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2023) – Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by CEO Haitham Khouri, CFO Charles Kropp, and Head of Investor Relations Seth Barker.

Over the last 12 months, PRM stock dropped by -66.99%. The one-year Perimeter Solutions SA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.16. The average equity rating for PRM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $471.29 million, with 156.80 million shares outstanding and 146.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, PRM stock reached a trading volume of 3262595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRM shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Perimeter Solutions SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perimeter Solutions SA is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

PRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, PRM shares dropped by -21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.41 for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perimeter Solutions SA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.08 and a Gross Margin at +24.28. Perimeter Solutions SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.45.

Return on Total Capital for PRM is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.26. Additionally, PRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] managed to generate an average of $382,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Perimeter Solutions SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 3.94.

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.