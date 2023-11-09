Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] Revenue clocked in at $4.96 billion, up 186.59% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] closed the trading session at $7.05 on 11/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.705, while the highest price level was $7.59. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at 5th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bertolini, is scheduled to present and provide a business update at the 5th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at approximately 2:15 PM ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting www.ir.hioscar.com and selecting the “Events & Presentations” link. Following each presentation, a webcast replay will be available on Oscar’s investor relations website for a period of 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 186.59 percent and weekly performance of 41.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, OSCR reached to a volume of 3497135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19.

OSCR stock trade performance evaluation

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.57. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 32.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.88. Oscar Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.47. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$223,388 per employee.Oscar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc go to 75.90%.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OSCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OSCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.