Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] moved down -0.21: Why It’s Important

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price plunged by -0.21 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 21.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s third quarter financial results along with the 2023 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 21, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. EST:.

A sum of 3325901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.81M shares. Nordstrom, Inc. shares reached a high of $14.20 and dropped to a low of $13.845 until finishing in the latest session at $14.10.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.54. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 14.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 11.92%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.