Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] Is Currently -17.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [NYSE: KIND] loss -17.03% or -0.31 points to close at $1.51 with a heavy trading volume of 5823961 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nextdoor Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Adds Record Number of Organic Verified Neighbors in Q3, with continued momentum expected in Q4.

Implements Cost Reduction Plan to Accelerate Path to Quarterly Free Cash Flow Breakeven by Year-End 2025.

It opened the trading session at $1.72, the shares rose to $1.72 and dropped to $1.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIND points out that the company has recorded -37.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 10.12% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, KIND reached to a volume of 5823961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-09-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.20. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8818, while it was recorded at 1.7520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3060 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.02. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIND is now -19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.08. Additionally, KIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] managed to generate an average of -$195,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.97 and a Current Ratio set at 15.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]

The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KIND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KIND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.