Nerdy Inc [NRDY] moved down -17.74: Why It’s Important

Nerdy Inc [NYSE: NRDY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.28%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Nerdy Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nerdy accelerates revenue growth, beating third quarter revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Nerdy introduces new District Assigned and Parent Assigned offerings, fully transitioning the Institutional business to access-based subscription products and enabling schools to purchase Learning Memberships for students.

Over the last 12 months, NRDY stock rose by 10.87%. The one-year Nerdy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.4. The average equity rating for NRDY stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $256.91 million, with 95.30 million shares outstanding and 62.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 740.99K shares, NRDY stock reached a trading volume of 5431241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nerdy Inc [NRDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDY shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

NRDY Stock Performance Analysis:

Nerdy Inc [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.28. With this latest performance, NRDY shares dropped by -33.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.58 for Nerdy Inc [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nerdy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nerdy Inc [NRDY] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.41. Nerdy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.76.

Return on Total Capital for NRDY is now -99.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nerdy Inc [NRDY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.23. Additionally, NRDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nerdy Inc [NRDY] managed to generate an average of -$50,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nerdy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.61 and a Current Ratio set at 3.61.

Nerdy Inc [NRDY] Institutonal Ownership Details

