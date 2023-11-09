Market cap of NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN] reaches 1.61B – now what?

- Advertisements -

NextGen Healthcare Inc [NASDAQ: NXGN] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.94 at the close of the session, up 0.13%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM that Core & Main Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; ACI Worldwide to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) will replace ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASD:ACIW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and ACI Worldwide will replace NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASD:NXGN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 13. Thoma Bravo is acquiring NextGen Healthcare in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. ACI Worldwide is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

NextGen Healthcare Inc stock is now 27.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXGN Stock saw the intraday high of $23.95 and lowest of $23.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.98, which means current price is +57.17% above from all time high which was touched on 11/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, NXGN reached a trading volume of 3151662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXGN shares is $23.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for NextGen Healthcare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Healthcare Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

How has NXGN stock performed recently?

NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, NXGN shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.05 for NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.39, while it was recorded at 23.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. NextGen Healthcare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.41.

Return on Total Capital for NXGN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.62. Additionally, NXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN] managed to generate an average of -$954 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.NextGen Healthcare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings analysis for NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextGen Healthcare Inc go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for NextGen Healthcare Inc [NXGN]

The top three institutional holders of NXGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NXGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NXGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.