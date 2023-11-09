Market cap of LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] reaches 2.15B – now what?

- Advertisements -

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] price surged by 5.68 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM that LegalZoom Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock.

LegalZoom is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Secondary Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock in the Secondary Offering.

A sum of 3745395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.20M shares. LegalZoom.com Inc. shares reached a high of $11.97 and dropped to a low of $11.02 until finishing in the latest session at $11.16.

The one-year LZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.4. The average equity rating for LZ stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

LZ Stock Performance Analysis:

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.30. With this latest performance, LZ shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LegalZoom.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.39 and a Gross Margin at +63.83. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.86.

Return on Total Capital for LZ is now -22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, LZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] managed to generate an average of -$35,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

LZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc. go to 55.70%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.