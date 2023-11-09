Market cap of Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] reaches 4.04B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [NYSE: KD] gained 13.85% on the last trading session, reaching $17.67 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that KYNDRYL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS AND RAISES ITS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Strong execution on ‘three-A’s’ strategy drives margin expansion.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 total $4.1 billion, pretax loss is $109 million, and net loss is $142 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc represents 227.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.04 billion with the latest information. KD stock price has been found in the range of $16.5601 to $17.95.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 5220976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

Trading performance analysis for KD stock

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.78. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.16 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 15.77 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.27 and a Gross Margin at +14.85. Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for KD is now -5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 310.92. Additionally, KD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] managed to generate an average of -$15,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]

The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.