Market cap of Intrusion Inc [INTZ] reaches 10.03M – now what?

Intrusion Inc [NASDAQ: INTZ] price surged by 39.00 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Intrusion, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close. In conjunction with the report, Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call will be broadcasted live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website.

A sum of 5574364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Intrusion Inc shares reached a high of $0.4184 and dropped to a low of $0.3121 until finishing in the latest session at $0.42.

The one-year INTZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.0. The average equity rating for INTZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intrusion Inc [INTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intrusion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrusion Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57.

INTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Intrusion Inc [INTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.74. With this latest performance, INTZ shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Intrusion Inc [INTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4216, while it was recorded at 0.3313 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2318 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intrusion Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intrusion Inc [INTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -216.27 and a Gross Margin at +55.45. Intrusion Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.55.

Return on Total Capital for INTZ is now -224.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,737.58. Additionally, INTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intrusion Inc [INTZ] managed to generate an average of -$242,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Intrusion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Intrusion Inc [INTZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.