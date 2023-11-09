Market cap of Foot Locker Inc [FL] reaches 1.97B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] price plunged by -3.15 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its third quarter ended October 28, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at footlocker-inc.com before the start of the conference call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: dpregister.com. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call has started. Participants without internet access, or who are unable to pre-register, may dial-in by calling toll-free 1-844-701- 1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

A sum of 3396232 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Foot Locker Inc shares reached a high of $21.94 and dropped to a low of $20.82 until finishing in the latest session at $20.93.

The one-year FL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.57. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 3.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $18.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.56, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.64. Foot Locker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.97. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc [FL] managed to generate an average of $7,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Foot Locker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

FL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc go to -11.19%.

Foot Locker Inc [FL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.