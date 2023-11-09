Market cap of Carrier Global Corp [CARR] reaches 42.75B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $50.95 on 11/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.3575, while the highest price level was $51.00. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carrier to Present at Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. ET.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.52 percent and weekly performance of 2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 3570422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $57.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.04, while it was recorded at 50.43 for the last single week of trading, and 48.74 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corp [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.91%.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.