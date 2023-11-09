Market Analysts see MongoDB Inc [MDB] gaining to $450. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

MongoDB Inc [NASDAQ: MDB] surged by $36.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $384.15 during the day while it closed the day at $369.04. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that MongoDB and AWS Collaborate to Optimize Amazon CodeWhisperer Suggestions for Developers Building Applications on MongoDB.

Amazon CodeWhisperer now enables developers to accelerate application development and modernization on MongoDB using an AI-powered coding companion.

Cascadeo, gravity9, and Redapt among customers and partners excited to use Amazon CodeWhisperer with MongoDB.

MongoDB Inc stock has also gained 7.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDB stock has inclined by 2.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.45% and gained 87.48% year-on date.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $26.33 billion, with 69.91 million shares outstanding and 68.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 3845426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $428.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc is set at 18.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDB in the course of the last twelve months was 582.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.32.

MDB stock trade performance evaluation

MongoDB Inc [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for MongoDB Inc [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 354.12, while it was recorded at 342.50 for the last single week of trading, and 308.67 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc [MDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.87. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$74,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.32.

MongoDB Inc [MDB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.