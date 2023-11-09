Market Analysts see Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] loss -2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $5.21 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Archer Aviation and BETA Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate the Adoption of an Interoperable Charging System Across the Electric Aviation Industry.

Archer Aviation has purchased several units of BETA’s interoperable and multimodal fast-charging system, which employs the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) utilized by top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the electric aviation industry.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

In September, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) published a report titled “Interoperability of Electric Charging Infrastructure” that highlights the fact that shared charging infrastructure offers numerous benefits over multiple proprietary protocols developed by OEMs.

Archer Aviation Inc represents 177.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.33 billion with the latest information. ACHR stock price has been found in the range of $5.20 to $5.51.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 4727533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.