Mannkind Corp [MNKD] Stock trading around $3.65 per share: What’s Next?

Mannkind Corp [NASDAQ: MNKD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.43%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that MannKind Corporation Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Conference Call to Begin Today at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

3Q 2023 Total revenues of $51M; +56% vs. 3Q 2022.

Over the last 12 months, MNKD stock rose by 0.55%. The one-year Mannkind Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.45. The average equity rating for MNKD stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $979.51 million, with 263.79 million shares outstanding and 258.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, MNKD stock reached a trading volume of 4056701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mannkind Corp [MNKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Mannkind Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mannkind Corp is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19.

MNKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Mannkind Corp [MNKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, MNKD shares dropped by -13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mannkind Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mannkind Corp [MNKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.08 and a Gross Margin at +42.37. Mannkind Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.60.

Return on Total Capital for MNKD is now -43.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.54. Additionally, MNKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 281.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mannkind Corp [MNKD] managed to generate an average of -$221,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Mannkind Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

MNKD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mannkind Corp go to 35.60%.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MNKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MNKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.