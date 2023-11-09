KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] gained 0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $55.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Consumers Energy Spending More than $1 Million to Reduce Bills and Help People in Disadvantaged Communities.

Help for Flint neighborhoods with poor air quality, energy efficiency challenges.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Consumers Energy has invested more than $1 million this year in initiatives to improve quality of life and reduce bills for customers in historically disadvantaged communities in Michigan. The initial investment focused on several ZIP codes in Flint and surrounding areas and will be a playbook for work in future communities. The initiatives were completely free to customers and targeted essential health and safety improvements for homes and multifamily complexes.

CMS Energy Corporation represents 291.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.16 billion with the latest information. CMS stock price has been found in the range of $54.27 to $55.47.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 4077372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $59.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for CMS stock

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.66, while it was recorded at 55.40 for the last single week of trading, and 58.78 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.