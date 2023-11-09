Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] Is Currently 8.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: INBS] traded at a high on 11/08/23, posting a 8.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– First fiscal quarter revenue and government support income increased 191% year-over-year and 88% sequentially due to strong organic growth and execution of expansion plans -.

– Increased market share organically in existing markets and entered South American market -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2164397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at 11.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.84%.

The market cap for INBS stock reached $1.04 million, with 2.33 million shares outstanding and 1.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 410.28K shares, INBS reached a trading volume of 2164397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBS shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has INBS stock performed recently?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, INBS shares dropped by -40.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.49 for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8008, while it was recorded at 0.2303 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3541 for the last 200 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -729.92 and a Gross Margin at -50.93. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -845.89.

Return on Total Capital for INBS is now -158.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -190.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.16. Additionally, INBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] managed to generate an average of -$208,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Insider trade positions for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]

The top three institutional holders of INBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.