Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] is -72.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] price surged by 53.38 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HeartSciences Issues Investor Update Highlighting Recent Key Achievements and Positive Developments.

Entered into Transformative Agreements with Icahn Mount Sinai.

Filed FDA Pre-Submission Request to Change to 510(k) Submission from De Novo following Issuance of New Classification for AI ECG by FDA.

A sum of 86127845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 170.81K shares. Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares reached a high of $0.52 and dropped to a low of $0.20 until finishing in the latest session at $0.23.

The one-year HSCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.95. The average equity rating for HSCS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -45.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4560, while it was recorded at 0.1963 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9497 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heart Test Laboratories Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118698.33 and a Gross Margin at -476.91. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123384.27.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.17. Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$529,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.