FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] moved down -64.45: Why It’s Important

FTC Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FTCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -64.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -59.71%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that FTC Solar Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Leadership Transition.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments.

Revenue of $30.5 million up 84% y/y, down 5.6% q/q.

Over the last 12 months, FTCI stock dropped by -77.26%. The one-year FTC Solar Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.23. The average equity rating for FTCI stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.96 million, with 105.03 million shares outstanding and 50.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, FTCI stock reached a trading volume of 28606812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

FTCI Stock Performance Analysis:

FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.71. With this latest performance, FTCI shares dropped by -70.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.91 for FTC Solar Inc [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3464, while it was recorded at 1.0566 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4007 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FTC Solar Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.91 and a Gross Margin at -22.64. FTC Solar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.94.

Return on Total Capital for FTCI is now -93.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, FTCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] managed to generate an average of -$450,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.FTC Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

FTC Solar Inc [FTCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FTCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FTCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.