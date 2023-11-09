For Envista Holdings Corp [NVST], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

- Advertisements -

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.20 during the day while it closed the day at $21.69. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Envista Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the third quarter 2023.

For the quarter ended September 29, 2023, reported sales were $631.3 million. Core sales in the quarter increased 0.8% over the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Envista Holdings Corp stock has also loss -5.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVST stock has declined by -33.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.21% and lost -35.58% year-on date.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $3.72 billion, with 171.40 million shares outstanding and 170.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 3284253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $30.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

NVST stock trade performance evaluation

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.67, while it was recorded at 21.57 for the last single week of trading, and 33.72 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +57.93. Envista Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.35. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] managed to generate an average of $18,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to 4.30%.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.