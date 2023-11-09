Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] Stock trading around $118.53 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] jumped around 11.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $118.53 at the close of the session, up 10.57%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Extra Space Storage Inc. stock is now -19.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXR Stock saw the intraday high of $118.89 and lowest of $114.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.30, which means current price is +17.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, EXR reached a trading volume of 3495212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $139.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73.

- Advertisements -

How has EXR stock performed recently?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.71. With this latest performance, EXR shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.23, while it was recorded at 108.78 for the last single week of trading, and 142.20 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.65. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.67.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.41. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $179,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.