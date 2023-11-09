Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] moved up 0.93: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] surged by $1.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $118.413 during the day while it closed the day at $116.60. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The Estée Lauder Companies and NYKAA Announce Winners of the Second Edition of BEAUTY&YOU India.

BEAUTY&YOU is an awards program that aims to discover, spotlight, and propel the next generation of Indian-focused beauty founders, innovators, and creatives.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA, one of India’s leading omnichannel beauty and lifestyle retailers, announce the winners of the 2023 BEAUTY&YOU Awards in India. Created by ELC’s New Incubation Ventures (NIV) and launched in partnership with NYKAA, BEAUTY&YOU India is an awards program launched in July 2022, with an aim to discover, spotlight, and propel the next generation of Indian-focused beauty founders, innovators, and creatives.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stock has also gained 11.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EL stock has declined by -31.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.04% and lost -53.00% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for EL stock reached $41.73 billion, with 232.08 million shares outstanding and 231.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 4873134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $135.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-09-23.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

EL stock trade performance evaluation

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -17.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.07, while it was recorded at 114.03 for the last single week of trading, and 195.76 for the last 200 days.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 10.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.08. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $16,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 20.56%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.