Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV] Stock trading around $2.93 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NYSE: NRGV] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.22 during the day while it closed the day at $2.93. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Energy Vault Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $172.2 million driven by multiple energy storage deployments within the US market.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Announced five new Gravity Energy Storage System projects under the license and royalty agreement with Atlas Renewables totaling 1.2 GWh as the first 100 MWh system nears completion outside Shanghai.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc stock has also gained 42.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRGV stock has declined by -6.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.85% and lost -6.09% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for NRGV stock reached $418.58 million, with 138.53 million shares outstanding and 74.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 802.42K shares, NRGV reached a trading volume of 4040529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRGV shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRGV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Vault Holdings Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

NRGV stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.23. With this latest performance, NRGV shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.83. Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.67.

Return on Total Capital for NRGV is now -21.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, NRGV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV] managed to generate an average of -$442,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc [NRGV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NRGV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NRGV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NRGV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.