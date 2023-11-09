Durect Corp [DRRX] is -84.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Durect Corp [NASDAQ: DRRX] traded at a low on 11/08/23, posting a -79.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.53. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that DURECT Corporation Announces Topline Results from Phase 2b AHFIRM Trial of Larsucosterol in Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis with Promising Effect on Mortality.

Compelling efficacy signal in favor of larsucosterol in the key secondary endpoint of mortality at 90 days. Clinically relevant reduction in 90-day mortality of 41% for 30 mg dose and 35% for 90 mg dose compared with standard of care (SOC).

Numerical improvement in primary endpoint of mortality or transplant at 90 days did not achieve statistical significance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15507577 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Durect Corp stands at 21.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.98%.

The market cap for DRRX stock reached $14.55 million, with 27.60 million shares outstanding and 27.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.80K shares, DRRX reached a trading volume of 15507577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Durect Corp [DRRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRRX shares is $23.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Durect Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Durect Corp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has DRRX stock performed recently?

Durect Corp [DRRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -82.32. With this latest performance, DRRX shares dropped by -78.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.28 for Durect Corp [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Durect Corp [DRRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Durect Corp [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -181.93 and a Gross Margin at +91.76. Durect Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.23.

Return on Total Capital for DRRX is now -53.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Durect Corp [DRRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.10. Additionally, DRRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Durect Corp [DRRX] managed to generate an average of -$447,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Durect Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Earnings analysis for Durect Corp [DRRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Durect Corp go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Durect Corp [DRRX]

The top three institutional holders of DRRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DRRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DRRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.